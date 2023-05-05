Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) bipartisan rail safety legislation — introduced in the aftermath of the devastating train derailment and “controlled” chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio — picked up a significant endorsement on Friday.

Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget under former President Donald Trump, praised the Railway Safety Act of 2023 on Friday via social media while hoping the Senate Commerce Committee pushes it along next week to be voted on by the entire upper chamber.

“The notion that large amounts of flammable gases ruinous to communities, if derailed, shouldn’t be considered hazardous like flammable liquids already regulated is idiocy disguised as ideology,” Vought added:

Vance’s legislation was initially introduced in a bipartisan effort with Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Besides the legislation’s significant investment in future safety improvements, if passed, it would also enhance safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials, minimize the risk of wheel bearing failures, require “well-trained” two-person crews aboard every train, make rail carriers face major fines for any “wrongdoing,” and help support communities impacted by rail disasters.

Vance introduced the legislation in the aftermath of a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine in early 2023. The train carrying dangerous chemicals was left spewing into the community’s environment. Cleanup crews ignited five train cars to get rid of toxic chemicals in a controlled environment.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources calculated that more than 43,000 fish and other aquatic animals were killed as a result. A recent study found that high dioxin levels in soil in East Palestine may pose a cancer risk in the area. The state’s attorney general has since filed suit against Norfolk Southern.

Immediately after the derailment, Ohio’s politicians — such as Vance — sprung into action. Additionally, Trump visited the town to deliver truckloads of bottled water, in addition to buying food for the police and fire departments. However, President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were nowhere to be found. Then, just one day after Trump’s visit, Buttigieg finally visited.

