Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Bashes Joe Biden’s Open Borders Policy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized President Joe Biden on Sunday for his open borders policy amid what he called an immigration “crisis.”

The Democrat presidential candidate made his position on Biden’s immigration policy known when speaking to John Catsimatidis on WABC 7 The Cats Roundtable this weekend.

“We should have closed borders, and we should expand immigration,” Kennedy said. “It’s not racist or insensitive to say that we need to close our borders and have an orderly immigration policy. I would expand legal immigration to this country that’s orderly, that makes sense for our country, but also that our borders are impervious.”

Kennedy added “these open-door policies” have hurt children and have created a “humanitarian crisis” at the Southern Border.

“We have a crisis, and we need to close our border,” Kennedy said.

As Breitbart News reported, housing shelters in major cities are filling up as foreign migrants flood into the U.S. with the coming end of the Biden administration’s Title 42.

“Chicago has long pledged to welcome migrants. But a tenfold increase in recent days has taxed resources. Migrants awaiting beds in city-run shelters are sleeping on floors in police stations and in airports surrounded by suitcases. They’re depending on donors for food, medicine and clothing,” reported ABC News.

Republicans in border states like Texas began bussing migrants to major cities like Chicago and New York last year, arguing the rest of the nation needs to share the accommodation load.

The crisis will likely be further inflamed by the expiration of the policy Title 42 that “allowed the expulsion of migrants on public-health grounds.” The Biden administration now plans to send 1,500 troops to the border in anticipation of the surge. Per the Wall Street Journal:

In March, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had a daily average of more than 6,000 daily encounters with migrants at the southern border. Last week Acting Commissioner Troy Miller testified to a House subcommittee that the agency expects a “surge of migrants” after May 11 and that daily encounters could reach 10,000. The city of El Paso declared a state of emergency on Monday, and on Tuesday the White House approved sending 1,500 troops to the border.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Catsimatidis the U.S. has contributed to the border problems due to its policies with Central and South America.

“He said the US has been involved in wars in virtually every country in Central America with the exception of Costa Rica, a relatively stable nation compared with its neighbors,” noted the New York Post.

The presidential hopeful also hit against the president’s censorship of free speech, primarily on social media platforms.

“Mr. Biden is for censorship. I’m against it,” he said. “The White House, we now know from the Twitter files, has been trying to censor me, ordering, and pressuring the social media platforms to censor me and many many other people. Anybody who dissents from some of [Biden’s] policies … That is something that is wholly antithetical to the Democratic Party.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also made his stance against open borders known last week in response to illegal migrant Francisco Oropeza Perez-Torres murdering a family of five in Texas.

“Francisco Oropeza Perez-Torres has been arrested for the murder of 5 people including a 9-year-old boy,” Kennedy wrote. “Torres is a Mexican already deported 4 times. It is not anti-immigrant bigotry to demand an immigration system that keeps out criminals. In fact, letting them in stokes bigotry.”

Kennedy added that Americans can be both “pro-immigration and pro-closing the border.”

