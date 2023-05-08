Tulsa Woman Wants to Meet Mysterious Trucker Who Returned Her Missing Wallet

A Tulsa-area waitress was working during a lunch rush when her dad called her to say her wallet had been found on his doorstep.

As first reported by News on 6, Ring camera footage shows a man wearing sunglasses, a visor, and a green durag dropping off the 23-year-old’s wallet to the listed address on her driver’s license. After ringing the doorbell, the mystery man returned to his white tow truck and drove away.

This is all the information Dalgado knows about this man, and she said she wants to thank him in person for his good deed.

“I don’t know him, he doesn’t know me,” Delgado told the outlet “I know it seems like such a small kindness, but it isn’t because I am a hardworking 23-year-old and out of everybody that could have picked up that wallet, I am so thankful it was him because it could’ve changed my life.”

Dalgado said she had no idea her wallet was missing, and that she might have dropped it either at her apartment complex or the parking lot of where she works.

None of her credit cards had been used. Delgado said this experience changed her life.

“This example restores even just a little bit of humanity enough for me to consciously think about being kind to other people every single day,” Delgado said.

Delgado’s wallet was returned to her on the same day that a Southern Indiana man’s boat was stolen from his RV dealership, as previously reported by Breitbart. Like Delgado, Seth Stewart recovered his boat just two days later with the help of a stranger on the highway who saw his post on Facebook.