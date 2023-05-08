W.H.O., Chelsea Clinton, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Team Up to Push Child Vaccinations

Several organizations — including the World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Chelsea Clinton via the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) — are teaming up to push vaccinations onto children in an effort titled “The Big Catch-up.”

A press release detailing the effort identifies W.H.O., UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and “many other global and national health partners” joining together for “The Big Catch-up,” which they describe as “a targeted global effort to boost vaccination among children following declines driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It cites declines in childhood vaccination, largely triggered by the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The press release also points to “vaccine hesitancy,” as well as the “climate crisis” as contributing factors to the decline.

Per the press release:

With over 25 million children missing at least one vaccination in 2021 alone, outbreaks of preventable diseases, including measles, diphtheria, polio and yellow fever are already becoming more prevalent and severe. The Big Catch-up aims to protect populations from vaccine-preventable outbreaks, save children’s lives and strengthen national health systems. While calling on people and governments in every country to play their part in helping to catch up by reaching the children who missed out, The Big Catch-up will have a particular focus on the 20 countries where three quarters of the children who missed vaccinations in 2021 live*.

“We must double down to reach all children with the vaccines they need to live healthier lives and ensure that future generations live free of preventable diseases like polio,” Dr. Chris Elias, president of Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

Chelsea Clinton, who is the vice chair of the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), hopes this will be “the largest childhood immunization effort ever.”