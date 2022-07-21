Nolte: One Year Ago Today, Joe Biden Said Vaccinated Cannot Get COVID

While we all wish Joe Biden a fast and full recovery from the coronavirus, let’s not forget all the COVID misinformation he has been spreading for years.

In fact, in a fit of irony, no one would believe in fiction; it was exactly one year ago — one year ago to the day — that Biden told the country the COVID vaccination would protect you from being infected.

On July 21, 2022, the White House announced that the twice vaccinated and twice boosted Joe Biden has the coronavirus.

On July 21, 2021, Joe Biden told the country that the vaccinated could not get the coronavirus.

But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations. [emphasis added]

Biden spread that blatant misinformation during a CNN town hall event.

Naturally, the CNNLOL moderator, Don Lemon, did not challenge or correct Biden.

Earlier in the event, Biden admitted the vaccinated could get COVID but then spread this misinformation:

And so, what I say to people who are worried about a new pandemic is: Get vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated, even if you do catch the “virus,” quote, unquote — like people talk about it in normal terms — you’re in overwhelm- — not many people do. If you do, you’re not likely to get sick. You’re probably going to be symptomless. You’re not going to be in a position where you — where your life is in danger. [emphasis added]

While it’s true the vaccine does mitigate the coronavirus symptoms and your risk of hospitalization and death (I’m fully vaccinated), it was not accurate for Biden to claim straight-up that “You’re not going to be in a position where you — where your life is in danger.”

Three months after he made that claim, 10,587 fully vaccinated Americans died from the coronavirus.

When participants were asked, “Who deserves more credit for the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccination program, President Biden or former President Trump?” 51 percent of voters sided with Trump and 41 percent sided with Biden. https://t.co/l3cqRWWIFV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 21, 2021

That wasn’t the end of Biden’s misinformation campaign. In December of 2021, he falsely claimed that the vaccinated could not spread the coronavirus. The fact the White House is now quarantining Biden proves that untrue. Of course, the vaccinated can catch and spread the China Flu.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden repeatedly lied about Trump’s coronavirus vaccine… That the vaccine was being rushed, that we couldn’t trust it, etc.

Biden came into office with the miracle vaccine already developed and being shipped out nationwide. Nevertheless, more people (in less time) died under Biden’s watch than Trump’s.

Biden’s misinformation is — as Biden himself might say — not a joke.

