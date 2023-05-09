Tucker Carlson appeared to express concerns about liberals working at Fox News and said those who have pronouns in their Twitter biographies should not be employed at the company, according to leaked footage from the set of his former eponymously named Fox News show.

The left-wing organization Media Matters for America published the video on Tuesday.

Carlson, getting prepared for his former show Tucker Carlson Tonight, references a conversation he had with an unidentified woman regarding liberals apparently working at the network. According to MMFA, the woman is an executive at Fox News:

I was like, “She’s got a lot of liberals working over there and, you know, they see this as war and we’re the main force on the other side and like that’s crazy. If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side.” And she goes “Well, who?” And I said “I’m not going to name names because I don’t know who did it and I’m definitely not going to cast aspersions on someone unfairly.” Just because you’re liberal doesn’t mean you did this, it does mean you shouldn’t work here. And Roger would never put up with this shit. Why would you do that? Do you know what I mean? They see this as war.

MMFA, which cited another unreleased clip, noted that Carlson appeared to be talking with production team members about leaks coming from the show.

Carlson went on to highlight a “screaming left-wing lunatic” who “dicked over” Judge Jeanine Pirro while working in some capacity for the network and wondered why it employed the man, whose identity is not clear:

I mean if you got like that horrible guy, who was just horrible, who was like Judge Jeannine’s guy – I couldn’t – yeah that guy. He’s like a screaming left-wing lunatic. Why does he work here? What? He totally dicked over his anchor and then we expect he’s not going to dick over the network? Like I don’t have specific information on it. I just I would – yeah it’s crazy.

The clip is the latest in a string of leaks from the set of Tucker Carlson Tonight that MMFA has published since the company nixed the show last month. As has been the case with the other videos, conservatives on social media believe that the latest leak will make Carlson’s supporters like him even more.

“Imagine sharing behind the scenes clips to smear someone only to find out that his supporters love it,” wrote Colin Rugg, a co-founder of Trending Politics.

Alex Lorusso, the executive producer of Newsmax’s The Benny Report, called the clip “based.”

In a retweet of the video posted by Media Matters senior media fellow Matthew Gertz, Greg Price of the State Freedom Caucus Network wrote, “Another day, another video from the Media Matters dingus that makes everyone like Tucker more than we already do.”

“If I didn’t know better, I’d say Tucker himself is leaking them to him,” he added.

“Seriously, I’m now convinced it has to be a Tucker ally leaking these behind the scenes videos of him,” tweeted Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk.