Border crossers and illegal aliens are forming lines along the United States-Mexico border with the hope of being released into American communities as President Joe Biden ends the public health authority known as Title 42, a highly effective border control, on Thursday evening.
In anticipation of ending Title 42, used to remove almost three million illegal aliens at the border over the last three years, Biden’s DHS has set up a series of programs as part of its expansive Catch and Release network — most of them designed to detain and then swiftly release border crossers and illegal aliens into the nation’s interior.
One of those release programs will see border crossers and illegal aliens released directly into American communities, often on the streets of cities, to free up detention space at the border.
Already, as Title 42 ends on Thursday evening, aerial photographs from along the border reveal the extent of illegal immigration that is set to hit the United States as migrants line up with the hope of getting released into the interior of the United States.
Other photos show border crossers swimming across rivers, piling up next to barbed wire barriers, and getting on Border Patrol buses to be processed and, in many cases, released. Estimates suggest that 700,000 migrants are waiting in Mexico to rush the border.
An aerial image shows migrants waiting along the border wall to surrender to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) border patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States, on the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on May 11, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial image shows migrants waiting along the border wall to surrender to Border Patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. on the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas on May 11, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States walk along the border fence on their way to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the early morning hours after crossing into Arizona from Mexico on May 11, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Migrants surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border before the lifting of Title 42 in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Migrants surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border before the lifting of Title 42 in Yuma, Arizona, U.S., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Migrants board a bus after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border before the lifting of Title 42 in Yuma, Arizona, U.S., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Migrants wait in the cold at a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
A Texas National Guard soldier provides security around migrants gathered around a gate in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Migrants pass through razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande river where Texas National Guards verbally tell them not to cross, as migrants enter the U.S. to turn themselves in to immigration authorities, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Migrants swim across the Rio Grande as they try to enter the United States as members of the Texas National Guard and other U.S. law enforcement officials watch on May 10, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Migrants swim across the Rio Grande as they try to enter the United States on May 11, 2023, in Matamoros, Mexico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Migrants speak with members of the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement officials after crossing the Rio Grande to try and enter the United States on May 11, 2023 in Matamoros, Mexico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
