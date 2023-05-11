Border crossers and illegal aliens are forming lines along the United States-Mexico border with the hope of being released into American communities as President Joe Biden ends the public health authority known as Title 42, a highly effective border control, on Thursday evening.

In anticipation of ending Title 42, used to remove almost three million illegal aliens at the border over the last three years, Biden’s DHS has set up a series of programs as part of its expansive Catch and Release network — most of them designed to detain and then swiftly release border crossers and illegal aliens into the nation’s interior.

One of those release programs will see border crossers and illegal aliens released directly into American communities, often on the streets of cities, to free up detention space at the border.

Already, as Title 42 ends on Thursday evening, aerial photographs from along the border reveal the extent of illegal immigration that is set to hit the United States as migrants line up with the hope of getting released into the interior of the United States.

Other photos show border crossers swimming across rivers, piling up next to barbed wire barriers, and getting on Border Patrol buses to be processed and, in many cases, released. Estimates suggest that 700,000 migrants are waiting in Mexico to rush the border.

