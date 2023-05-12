Washington Post columnist Philip Bump appeared to accidentally admit that “Zuckbucks” were used to influence the outcome of the election by getting Democrats out to vote.

On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a news story on his social media site that reviewed how Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was able to give hundreds of millions of dollars to nonprofits leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

The article explained that the nonprofits then “poured” the money into local election offices in battleground states, in counties heavily skewed toward Democrats, to expand unsupervised election protocols and privately funded Democrat get-out-the-vote operations.

Musk called the article “interesting.”

Then, following the admission from Musk, Washington Post columnist Philip Bump, in response, authored an article titled Musk shares baseless election claim with millions of Twitter users, where he attempted to call out Musk and discredit the article.

“This is a common way in which Musk elevates right-wing rhetoric. He’ll often engage with fringe voices by declaring their commentary to be “concerning” — suggesting it’s just something worth mulling over,” Bump wrote.

However, he then appeared to admit the purpose of “Zuckbucks” was to increase voter turnout in primarily Democrat areas, and was used to “promote safe and reliable voting,” which was the original claim from two recipients of “Zuckbucks,” the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR):

Much of the analysis in the Federalist article centers on the idea that these investments were larger in more-Democratic counties, using that as a peg for the argument that the investments were partisan and critical to Biden’s success. But that argument is easily countered. CTCL’s investments were often in heavily Democratic areas — because those areas often have lower turnout rates. If you want to increase turnout, the smartest place to try to do so is places where turnout is lowest. In the United States, that’s often lower-income communities and communities that have high populations of Black and Hispanic residents, two groups that often vote heavily Democratic. [Emphasis added.]

Ultimately Bump admitted that CTCL’s effort was to increase the turnout in heavily Democrat areas.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.