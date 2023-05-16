Democrat Donna Deegan Wins Race for Jacksonville Mayor

Democrat Donna Deegan will become the next mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, after winning the mayoral race on Tuesday, according to projections.

Deegan led Republican candidate Daniel Davis by four percentage points, at 52 percent compared to Davis’s 48 percent, with 185 out of 186 precincts reported.

Jacksonville is currently the biggest Republican-led city in the country. However, Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is term-limited.

Deegan, a former journalist, will become Jacksonville’s first woman mayor and the first Democrat to lead the city since former Mayor Alvin Brown lost to Curry in 2015.

Deegan’s victory against Davis comes after her failed 2020 congressional candidacy against Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL).

Tuesday’s election was a runoff after no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote during the first election in March. During the March election, Deegan received 39 percent of the vote while Davis received 25 percent, but Republicans combined for an overall majority.

Voter turnout ended at 33 percent on Tuesday, up eight points from the primary turnout of 25 percent, according to the Florida-Times Union. However, Democrats finished early voting with a four-point lead.

“We made history tonight, it’s a brand-new day for Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan said during her acceptance speech. “You know what the best part is? Love won today.”

“It’s time we usher in new leadership and positive change that allows all of us to thrive,’ she added.” I am forever grateful to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Davis, who was endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), reached out to congratulate Deegan shortly after his loss.

“We have to all come together now and move our city forward,” Davis said during his concession speech.

