An illegal alien is accused of raping a teenage girl in Prattville, Alabama, after having been released into the United States at the southern border by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged with the first-degree rape of a teenage girl late last week.

According to WFSA 12 News, Zavala allegedly raped the girl in the women’s restroom of a restaurant. Police allege that the illegal alien forced the girl into a bathroom stall, held her down, and raped her in a completely random attack.

“This rape never should have happened,” Autauga County District Attorney CJ Robinson told local media of the incident, noting that Zavala was an illegal alien who first arrived at the southern border in November 2021 using a fake name.

Despite having a criminal record in Honduras, Zavala was apprehended, processed, and quickly released into the U.S. interior by Biden’s DHS — ending up in Prattville, Alabama, to work in the local construction industry, illegally.

“We’re not interested in negotiating with the feds,” Robinson said of keeping Zavala in local custody. “They can take custody of his body when [Department of Corrections] is done with him. We aren’t going to negotiate for a lesser charge so the feds can deport him.”

Zavala remains in the Autauga County Jail without bail.

The Biden administration has welcomed millions of border crossers and illegal aliens to the U.S. under its expansive Catch and Release network.

According to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), since late January 2021, Biden has welcomed close to five million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — a foreign population that exceeds the populations of 28 states — which includes those who successfully crossed the border and those released directly into American communities like Zavala.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.