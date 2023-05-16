Nigeria: Members of U.S. Embassy Shot and Killed, No Americans Hurt

Non-American members working for the United States Embassy in Nigeria have reportedly been shot dead in a region of intense unrest.

Sources close to the situation told the Daily Trust that a convoy of embassy officials “came under fire as they were passing through the area” of Anambra, which has been an epicenter of violence and upheaval recently:

Anambra is one of the South Eastern States with high level of violence in recent times. Security operatives have blamed attacks on the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), its armed wing, but the group has repeatedly denied the allegation. Many lives have been lost in the campaign of violence launched by deadly groups operating under the guise of “unknown gunmen”.

The convoy was reportedly on a humanitarian mission in the area.

“At least four persons were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. Troops have taken over the community,” a security source told the outlet.

A Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra confirmed the incident but provided few details and ceased communication with Daily Trust after initial contact.

“Following the information of the shooting incident within Ogbaru community, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has deployed a police team led by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to arrest the situation,” the officer said. “Meanwhile, the details of the incident are still sketchy, I will get back to you as soon as I can, please.”

The U.S. Mission Nigeria also confirmed the incident.

“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate. The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time,” a U.S. Mission Nigeria spokesperson told the Daily Trust.

Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra said eight Local Government Areas.

Simon Ateba, Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa, said on Twitter that the White House tried to downplay the incident.

“DEADLY: The attack on US convoy in Nigeria today killed four people, including two personnel from the US consulate and two police officers,” said Ateba.

“John Kirby tried to downplay it by saying that no US citizens were not hurt. Well, they were US staffers. The attackers set their vehicles on fire after murdering them. It took place in Anambra state in Eastern Nigeria, where presidential candidate Peter Obi hails from,” he added. “He lost the 2023 presidential election and there has been massive outrage there ahead of the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu who hails from Western Nigeria. His inauguration is in 2 weeks on May 29, according to the Nigerian constitution. It’s not clear the massacre is connected to any presidential outrage following an election many said was massively rigged and is being challenged in court.”

BREAKING – DEADLY: The attack on US convoy in #Nigeria today killed four people, including two personnel from the US consulate and two police officers, US officials have confirmed after @whitehouse John Kirby tried to downplay it by saying that no US citizens were not hurt. Well,… pic.twitter.com/NE2KPUDJNb — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 16, 2023

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.