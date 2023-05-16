Watch: NYC Parents, Students Protest as City Fills School Gyms with Migrants

Christopher Leon Johnson via Storyful
John Binder

Parents and students across New York City protested Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) decision to begin filling public school gymnasiums with newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens, chanting that there should be “no shelter on school grounds.”

Across schools in New York City on Tuesday, parents and students protested Adams’ latest move to put hundreds of migrants in public school gyms, forcing schools to cut recess for students.

While students have their day-to-day school operations impacted, border crossers and illegal aliens living in the school gyms are enjoying a free stay with free pizza and sandwiches.

“Safety is first,” parents chanted outside a Brooklyn public school, also shouting, “No shelter on school grounds,” “No shelter on schoolyards,” and “Gyms are for children.”

“I’m not here for the politics, I’m here for our babies,” one parent said at a protest outside a school in Coney Island where migrants have already started living.

Residents, students and parents gather for as protest in front of P.S. 188 in Coney Island which has recently begun housing asylum seekers in the school gym on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Residents, students and parents gather for a protest in front of P.S.172 in Brooklyn which has recently begun housing asylum seekers in the school gym on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Residents, students and parents gather for a protest in front of P.S.172 in Brooklyn which has recently begun housing asylum seekers in the school gym on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Residents, students and parents gather for as protest in front of P.S. 188 in Coney Island which has recently begun housing asylum seekers in the school gym on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A lone protester sits outside P.S. 172 as students exit after classes end for the day, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s plan to temporarily house immigrants in the school’s gymnasium has frustrated some community members who protested outside the building earlier in the day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Parents and community members march through the residential neighborhood around P.S. 189 to protest New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s plan to temporarily house immigrants in the school’s gymnasium, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Parents and community members rally outside P.S. 189 to protest New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s plan to temporarily house immigrants in the school’s gymnasium, seen in the background, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Parents and community members rally outside P.S. 189 to protest New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s plan to temporarily house immigrants in the school’s gymnasium, seen in the background, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Parents and community members chant as they march around P.S. 189 to protest New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s plan to temporarily house immigrants in the school’s gymnasium, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Residents, students and parents gather for as protest in front of P.S. 188 in Coney Island which has recently begun housing asylum seekers in the school gym on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Public school gyms, such as PS 188 in Coney Island and PS 17 in Williamsburg, are each housing adult border crossers and illegal aliens despite there being school children in remarkably close proximity. PS 188, in particular, has nearly 100 migrants staying in its gym.

The cost of waves of illegal immigration is expected to be steep for New Yorkers who are already some of the most tax-burdened Americans. By the middle of next year, the city’s aiding migrants will have cost New Yorkers $4 billion.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.