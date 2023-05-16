Watch: NYC Parents, Students Protest as City Fills School Gyms with Migrants

Parents and students across New York City protested Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) decision to begin filling public school gymnasiums with newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens, chanting that there should be “no shelter on school grounds.”

Across schools in New York City on Tuesday, parents and students protested Adams’ latest move to put hundreds of migrants in public school gyms, forcing schools to cut recess for students.

While students have their day-to-day school operations impacted, border crossers and illegal aliens living in the school gyms are enjoying a free stay with free pizza and sandwiches.

“Safety is first,” parents chanted outside a Brooklyn public school, also shouting, “No shelter on school grounds,” “No shelter on schoolyards,” and “Gyms are for children.”

“I’m not here for the politics, I’m here for our babies,” one parent said at a protest outside a school in Coney Island where migrants have already started living.

Outside PS 17 in Williamsburg, kids chant, “we support asylum seekers but not on school grounds.” pic.twitter.com/35iFNRuxIw — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

Marzena Wolert (right) is walking by protest and says she’s “disgusted” “they’re fleeing war and they don’t have a home and you’re not gonna have your gym?” She’s confronted by another woman leaving the protest as she walks by. pic.twitter.com/qWcdoiqMwB — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

"Our children deserve to have the academics" – spoke one of the parents as they gathered at PS188 to protest city's plan to host migrants at Elementary school gym. Video by Diego Luzuriaga Desk@freedomnews.tv for licensing pic.twitter.com/mUMxJfncJS — FreedomNews.Tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) May 16, 2023

Public school gyms, such as PS 188 in Coney Island and PS 17 in Williamsburg, are each housing adult border crossers and illegal aliens despite there being school children in remarkably close proximity. PS 188, in particular, has nearly 100 migrants staying in its gym.

The cost of waves of illegal immigration is expected to be steep for New Yorkers who are already some of the most tax-burdened Americans. By the middle of next year, the city’s aiding migrants will have cost New Yorkers $4 billion.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.