Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on Wednesday introduced a resolution to expel Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) from Congress.

Luna’s resolution comes days after Special Counsel John Durham released a report about the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign for alleged Russian collusion.

After a years-long investigation, Durham determined the FBI should not have launched an investigation into the Trump campaign. Durham concluded, “the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described” in his report.

Schiff has been a longtime proponent of the Trump-Russia hoax.

“Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative Adam Schiff, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives,” Luna’s one-page resolution reads.

Luna released multiple statements when she introduced her resolution on Wednesday.

“Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars,” Luna tweeted from her congressional account. “He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

In a statement on her personal account, Luna called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiff over his promotion of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

“Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office,” Luna tweeted. “Ethics should investigate.”

Earlier this year, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) refused to allow Schiff to maintain his position on the House Intelligence Committee, saying Schiff “has lied too many times to the American public.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.