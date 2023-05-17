Survey: Trump Leads DeSantis in Georgia, Towers over Kemp

Former President Donald Trump is leading the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary field in Georgia, towering over Republican Peach State Gov. Brian Kemp, the latest Landmark Communications Inc. survey found.

The survey found Trump standing as the GOP favorite, leading his closest potential challenger — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — by 7.8 percent. Trump has 40.1 percent, followed by DeSantis with 32.5 percent support. No other potential challenger comes close, and Georgia Gov. Kemp falls 33 points behind the former president with 7.1 percent. That, notably, comes despite the fact that Kemp is viewed more favorably than Trump.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in fourth place with 5.9 percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence (2.4 percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (2.2 percent), anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (two percent), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) with 1.8 percent.

Another 6.2 percent remain unsure.

Notably, Trump edges out DeSantis in every age category and leads among both males and females. Trump also leads among white voters — 38.8 percent to DeSantis’s 33.2 percent — as well as black voters — 75 percent to DeSantis’s 12.4 percent.

Further, most, 56.4 percent of Republican primary voters have a favorable view of Trump, compared to 72.6 percent who favorably view Kemp, who falls 33-points behind in the survey. Similarly, DeSantis also has a higher favorability rating than Trump in Georgia, with 74.5 percent reporting a favorable view of the neighboring governor.

The survey, taken May 14 among 800 likely GOP voters in Georgia, has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.

Trump’s lead in the Peach State comes as he continues to remain the favorite GOP candidate in several individual states. A recent Florida Atlantic University/Mainstreet Research survey, for example, found Trump leading with a 28-point advantage over DeSantis in their home state.

2024 Florida Republican Primary: Trump 59% (+28)

DeSantis 31% Mainstreet Research/Florida Atlantic University, RV, 4/13-14https://t.co/3qWwjVUzsk — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 12, 2023

A recent National Research poll commissioned by the Center for American Greatness also found Trump leading with 44 percent of likely Iowa GOP Caucus voters backing Trump, leading DeSantis by 18 points.

2024 Iowa Republican Caucus: Trump 44% (+18)

DeSantis 26%

Haley 6%

Pence 4%

Ramaswamy 3%

Hutchinson 1%

T. Scott 1%

Sununu 0% National Research Inc./@theamgreatness, 500 LV, 5/9-11 pic.twitter.com/Xa4BWUwMwp — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 12, 2023

Moreover, the latest Morning Consult survey found Trump dominating the GOP primary field nationally with a 43-point lead over DeSantis — his closest potential challenger.