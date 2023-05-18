Joe Biden Leaves Kamala Harris in Charge of Debt Ceiling Negotiations

President Joe Biden left for overseas, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris to be briefed about the continuing debt ceiling talks.

Biden left for Japan on Wednesday as Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the White House continue negotiating a potential debt ceiling deal.

In his stead, Biden left Harris to participate in a “virtual briefing” on the debt limit negotiations.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel released a statement excoriating the Biden administration’s lack of leadership in the negotiations.

“While Joe Biden has left the country, border czar Kamala Harris is now involved in debt ceiling negotiations despite presiding over the worst border crisis in history,” McDaniel said in a written statement. “The Biden-Harris administration’s lack of leadership creates crisis after crisis, leaving American families to suffer the consequences, but they don’t care.” Chad Gilmartin, the deputy spokesman for McCarthy, wrote, “As House and Senate Republicans hold a press conference on a responsible debt limit increase, President Biden departs for Asia…”

The latest White House meeting with McCarthy on the debt ceiling arose as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the federal government could reach the debt limit by June 1. This apparent deadline has put pressure on Biden and McCarthy to come to an agreement.

However, as Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney noted in his Breitbart Business Digest, analysts at Bank of America believe the government would not run out of money until July 28, leaving much more time for government leaders to negotiate.

McCarthy told reporters this week that he believes he could see a deal being struck “by the end of the week.”

“So, the structure of how we negotiate has improved. So it now gives you a better opportunity, even though we only have a few days to get it done,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, has warned about the catastrophic consequences of not tackling America’s debt problem:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News , Zenny Phuong / Breitbart News