Kevin McCarthy: ‘Scope’ of Debt Ceiling Talks Improving

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Tuesday that the “scope” of the debt ceiling negotiations with President Joe Biden is improving.

McCarthy spoke to reporters after leaving a meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders. He credited Biden with changing the “scope” of who is in the talks; Biden appointed White House officials to work directly with members of McCarthy’s team as they try to hash out a deal.

“So, the structure of how we negotiate has improved. So it now gives you a better opportunity, even though we only have a few days to get it done,” McCarthy said.

“It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It’s not that difficult to get to an agreement,” he added.

Shalanda Young, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director, will lead talks with Biden adviser Steve Richetti.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that the negotiations were more cordial than they were last week. House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) described the conservations as “open,” honest,” and “cordial.”

Breitbart News detailed how Biden is starting to cave to McCarthy on negotiating a potential debt ceiling deal, signaling that they could accept some aspects of the Republican debt ceiling bill – the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023.

“I voted for tougher aid programs that’s in the law now, but for Medicaid it’s a different story. And so I’m waiting to hear what their exact proposal is,” Biden said on Sunday.

Biden supported the 1996 welfare reform bill that then-President Bill Clinton signed into law.

White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa clarified Biden’s comments that Democrats may agree to work requirements for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and possibly stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

He explained:

As the President said, Medicaid is a different story, and the President has been clear that he will not accept proposals that take away peoples’ health coverage. The President has also been clear that he will not accept policies that push Americans into poverty. He will evaluate whatever proposals Republicans bring to the table based on those principles.

