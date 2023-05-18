Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Names Dennis Kucinich Presidential Campaign Manager

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) as his campaign manager on Thursday, bringing a credible voice of the anti-war movement into his growing team.

In a statement, the Kennedy campaign said:

Mr. Kucinich has long been known as one of the foremost progressive voices in American politics. In 1977 he became, at age 31, the mayor of the city of Cleveland and one of the youngest big-city mayors ever. In 1996 he was elected to the House of Representatives, where he served for 16 years. During his time in Congress, Kucinich led the effort against the Iraq War and the Patriot Act, and served as the chair of the progressive caucus. He competed in the Democratic Presidential primary in 2004 and 2008. He is the author of several books, including the acclaimed “The Division of Light and Power.” … “Dennis Kucinich has brought invaluable electoral experience to our campaign,” said Mr. Kennedy. “He knows how the system works from the inside out, and his deep knowledge of issues and his personal integrity are fully aligned with the core values our campaign is bringing to American politics.”

Notably, Kucinich was critical of some of the Democrats’ efforts to demonize or remove then-President Donald Trump. In 2017, he said that talk of using the 25th Amendment against Trump was “not good for the country.”

