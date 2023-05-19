Breitbart’s ‘25 Amazing Conservative Quotes’: An Antidote to Leftist Madness

When you look at the world and what the left is doing, it would not be unusual to ask yourself the following question: Am I taking crazy pills? With tools like woke corporations, big tech, Hollywood, academia, and most of the media at its disposal, the left has every possible way to disseminate and magnify messages that do not reflect what the American people truly think. With this in mind, and with your sanity at stake, Breitbart News has assembled 25 Amazing Conservative Quotes.

We suggest you read a few of these to remind yourself that you are not crazy and that common sense existed and still does. It’s a much healthier alternative than wondering if the entire world has gone mad, and it’s much cheaper than hitting the bottle. So, let the accusations of ableism commence.