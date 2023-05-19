Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Two, Injuring Five Others in Deadly Crash

An illegal alien is accused of killing two people, a 33-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, in a deadly crash in Polk County, Florida.

Elmer Bryan Giron Canil, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged this month with six counts of negligently operating a motor vehicle and causing serious injury or death to a person while not possessing a driver’s license as well as one count of driving without a valid license.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Canil crashed into a pick-up truck driven by an 18-year-old high school student. The crash, police said, caused the deaths of two men in Canil’s vehicle and injured four other of his passengers as well as the high school student.

Of those five injured, the student is in stable condition, as are two of Canil’s injured passengers. Meanwhile, one of the injured passengers is in critical but stable condition while the fifth injured person is in critical and unstable condition.

“Not only is Canil in the country illegally, but his criminal actions have cost two people their lives and caused catastrophic injuries to others,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the victims and families affected by this horrific crash.”

Canil was taken to a nearby hospital for his minor injuries and then booked into the Polk County jail where he is being held with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Canil allegedly admitted to police that he is illegally in the United States.

