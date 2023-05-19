A report indicates U.S. military officials are now walking back claims a recent Syria drone strike killed an al-Qaeda terrorist and may have in fact killed a bricklayer father of 10 who had been tending to his sheep.

The attack occurred on May 3 in a quiet town in northwest Syria when a drone strike killed 56-year-old Lotfi Hassan Misto, a former brick layer and father of 10 whose “whole life was spent poor,” according to his family.

Officials believed he was a “senior al-Qaeda leader,” but they now doubt that claim.

“We are no longer confident we killed a senior AQ official,” one official told the Washington Post.

Another anonymous official added, “the strike did not kill the original target, we believe the person to be al-Qaeda.” Michael Lawhorn, a spokesman for Central Command, said the claim of a civilian casualty will be thoroughly investigated.