Report: Sen. Mike Rounds Backs GOP’s Tim Scott for President, Sen. John Thune to Endorse

US Senator Tim Scott, R-SC, speaks during the Vision 2024 National Conservative Forum at the Charleston Area Convention Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)
LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images
Nick Gilbertson

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is reportedly receiving endorsements from both of his South Dakota colleagues, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Citing “a person familiar with his plans,” Politico’s Burgess Everett first reported on Sunday that Thune is set to announce his support for Scott.

“The South Dakota senator will appear at Scott’s presidential launch on Monday in South Carolina,” the person said. Scott will announce his presidential run on Monday in North Charleston and has already launched an ad blitz.

Last month, Thune shared that he had been urging Scott to enter the Fray while speaking with the Hill.

“I think he’d be a great candidate. I’m excited about it. I’ve been encouraging him,” he said. “I think he’s getting a lot of encouragement from his colleagues. He’s really well thought of and respected and I think he’d be a really interesting candidate for president.”

The Associated Press

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations on September 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rounds announced his intention to endorse Scott during an interview with the Washington Examiner, noting, “I’ve already told [Scott] I would.”

“I think he is the closest to Ronald Reagan that you’re going to see,” Rounds said.

“He’ll bring our country together. He cares deeply about making the right decisions,” he added. “I believe he will build a good team. He’s got a business background. He’s got a great personal story, and he understands and he truly cares about people.”

WATCH: Sen. Tim Scott: Jared Bernstein Would Be Most "Extreme" Chair of White House Council of Economic Advisers:

@BankingGOP / Twitter

FiveThirtyEight’s running endorsement tracker shows that Scott is the only candidate, or potential candidate, other than former President Donald Trump with the support of a Republican senator.

On Friday, Scott officially filed his declaration of his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, the Hill noted.

While speaking at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration late last month, Scott unveiled his vision for “a new American Sunrise,” with focuses on the revitalization of patriotism, parents’ rights in education, national security, and border security, Breitbart News reported.

Watch here:

