Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is reportedly receiving endorsements from both of his South Dakota colleagues, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), in his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Citing “a person familiar with his plans,” Politico’s Burgess Everett first reported on Sunday that Thune is set to announce his support for Scott.

NEWS: Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 GOP senator, is endorsing Sen. Tim Scott in the presidential race and will appear with Scott at his announcement tomorrow.https://t.co/azasOzI2A0 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 21, 2023

“The South Dakota senator will appear at Scott’s presidential launch on Monday in South Carolina,” the person said. Scott will announce his presidential run on Monday in North Charleston and has already launched an ad blitz.

Last month, Thune shared that he had been urging Scott to enter the Fray while speaking with the Hill.

“I think he’d be a great candidate. I’m excited about it. I’ve been encouraging him,” he said. “I think he’s getting a lot of encouragement from his colleagues. He’s really well thought of and respected and I think he’d be a really interesting candidate for president.”

Rounds announced his intention to endorse Scott during an interview with the Washington Examiner, noting, “I’ve already told [Scott] I would.”

“I think he is the closest to Ronald Reagan that you’re going to see,” Rounds said.

“He’ll bring our country together. He cares deeply about making the right decisions,” he added. “I believe he will build a good team. He’s got a business background. He’s got a great personal story, and he understands and he truly cares about people.”

WATCH: Sen. Tim Scott: Jared Bernstein Would Be Most “Extreme” Chair of White House Council of Economic Advisers:

@BankingGOP / Twitter