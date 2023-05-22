Democrat strategists are relaunching the Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Jaime Harrison’s PAC, which he started after his unsuccessful 2020 U.S. Senate campaign in South Carolina.

Harrison will serve in an honorary role to his Dirt Road Democrats PAC, NBC News reported. The group will be focused on boosting Democrat support for candidates in rural communities and red states.

The PAC’s new leadership has people from Harrison’s unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign and the Georgia Democratic Party, where they found success in 2020, and subsequent Senate runoffs, where Democrats won and ultimately helped flip control of the Senate, NBC noted.

“From Michigan, to Wisconsin, to Georgia, the victories of the last 6 months prove that Democrats win the war by cutting the margins in tough places,” Harrison claimed in a statement about the PAC restarting. “Growing Democratic vote share from 20% to 40% in multiple red counties could mean the difference between winning and losing a state or district.”

“When it comes to winning in tough places, too often, Democrats wave the white flag before the battle even begins,” Harrison added. The DNC will reportedly not be involved with the everyday operation, as he only serves in an “honorary role.” However, one person told NBC News that the PAC does have an agreement with Harrison’s old campaign to use their donor list.

“To win, or even to make inroads down these back roads, we must show up. If Democrats did just 5 percent better in rural areas, it would transform the political landscape across America,” the narrator of the PACs new video stated. “Taking on the tough races, organizing, and teaming up with candidates and state parties to take the fight to every part of our county.

Scott Hogan, the former executive director of Georgia’s Democratic Party, now serves as a senior advisor to Dirt Road Democrats PAC. He told NBC that the PAC would work nationwide (depending on the state’s law about outside groups).

“This organization is not being created because we are trying to replace, the focus is to supplement,” Hogan noted.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.