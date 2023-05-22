Report: Glenn Youngkin ‘Reconsidering’ 2024 White House Bid

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is “reconsidering” a bid for the White House in the 2024 election, Axios reported.

This month, Youngkin said he would not run for president “this year,” leading many to speculate he called off any possibility of running for president.

As Breitbart News reported:

“No,” Youngkin told Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker when asked if he would be “dusting off” his signature fleece vest he became known for during his successful gubernatorial campaign. Instead, Youngkin plans to focus on the state he was elected to lead during the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election. … “I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” Youngkin added.

However, Youngkin is “reconsidering” a presidential run, a top source close to the Virginia governor told Axios.

“He’s reconsidering. He’d be in his own lane: He’s not never-Trump, and he’s not Trump-light,” the source said.

A top Virginia Republican strategist told the outlet there are “serious discussions happening on re-engaging in the presidential” race.

A potential presidential announcement is likely to come after Virginia’s legislative elections in November, Axios reported.

“If the guy flips any seats at all, it’s proof that his political machine is ready to go,” a senior Youngkin aide told Axios.

Reports about Youngkin reconsidering his 2024 decision come less than one week after he released a nationally themed ad focusing on “the future of America.”

As Breitbart News reported:

“It’s pretty overwhelming to contemplate the future of America,” Youngkin is heard saying at the start of the video. He goes on to reference Reagan’s famous sentiment from his first inaugural address as California’s governor, that “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” “At a time when it’s easy for us to lose faith, to worry that we are, indeed, that one generation when freedom becomes extinct, there are lights shining,” he says. “We can usher in a new era of American values.”

“2028 may be the real play,” the source close to Youngkin told Axios. “A lot of these guys consider this a dress rehearsal.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.