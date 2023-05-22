Nolte: Two Fake Civil Rights Groups Issue Travel Warnings About Florida

The far-left NAACP is using desperate scare tactics to stop black Americans from moving to Florida, something black Americans have been doing by the tens of thousands over the past few years.

Some fake Hispanic “civil rights” group called LULAC is doing the same with Hispanic Americans.

On Saturday, the NAACP, an organization that once sought the “advancement of colored people” and now seeks to keep them voting for Democrats no matter the cost, issued a hilarious “travel advisory” telling black people to know their place to avoid Florida:

Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools. The formal travel notice states, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals [, and blah, blah, blah.]

Where’s the travel advisory to avoid all the black people being shot in Democrat-run Oakland, Democrat-run Chicago, Democrat-run Detroit, and Democrat-run Baltimore?

Basically, the corrupt and disgraced NAACP is telling black people to remain in these dangerous, godforsaken cities and not move to Florida. The apparent logic is this: it’s safer to live in lawless cities than in a state that refuses to teach the fake history America’s Woke Nazis want taught.

As the Washington Examiner’s Byron York points out, the timing of these “travel advisories” is no accident. These regressive are deliberately stringing a tripwire across this week’s expected presidential campaign announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). The trap is as old as it is obvious: give the corrupt corporate media a talking point that will stick to the DeSantis announcement like a barnacle.

VIDEO — NAACP’s Johnson: Travel Advisory Is to Highlight “How Harmful” DeSantis Would Be as President

There might be something else to these absurd advisories…

With Florida becoming a reliably red state and elections being won by razor-thin margins in swing states, my guess is that the NAACP and LULAC are also worried about losing elections with fewer black and Hispanic voters in swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

With Republicans so dominant in Florida, an influx of thousands of Democrats won’t matter. But with those razor-thin margins in swing states, an exodus of thousands of Democrats could very much matter.

Here are the migration figures:

Brookings found that for the years 2015 to 2020, the most recent for which data are available, Florida was the third most popular destination in the country for black people to move. (The two top destinations were Texas and Georgia.) In all, from 2015-2020, a total of 36,140 black people moved to Florida.

LULAC also issued this politically timed and laughable warning last week [emphasis original]:

LULAC President Garcia warns Latinos traveling in Florida with family members to be cautious if they encounter law enforcement. “We do not doubt that if Abuelita or Tia is with us and we are profiled, DeSantis’ enforcement regulations will treat us like criminals, transporting a dangerous person who only wanted to visit family or enjoy Disneyworld,” says Garcia.

The Hispanic migration to Florida has also been extraordinary. “More recently, the migration of hundreds of thousands of Latinos from Puerto Rico to Central Florida is reshaping the contours of Latino life in the state, creating the most important demographic development since the arrival of Cubans in the 1960s,” reports the Hispanic Federation.

This kind of transparent desperation tells me Democrats are sick with worry over the appeal of Republican candidates like former President Trump and DeSantis.

And they should be worried.

The party of illegal immigrants, drag queens, gay porn in schools, inflation, failing schools, and dangerous streets should be very worried.

The NAACP and LULAC are no longer civil rights groups. Instead, they have devolved into a mercenary arm of the Democrat party, the same party that created Jim Crow, launched the Ku Klux Klan, and started a civil war to hold on to their slaves.

