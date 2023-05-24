House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said on the House floor on Wednesday that lawmakers would have 24 hours’ notice to return to Congress pending a debt ceiling deal.

The Louisiana Republican said on Wednesday that lawmakers would receive “24 hours’ notice” if they need to return to Congress to vote on a debt ceiling deal. He added that members would have 72 hours to “review any such legislative text” relating to the debt ceiling.

The federal government is rapidly approaching June 1, which is what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims is the debt limit deadline.

Scalise said that the House “already voted to address the debt ceiling” in a stab at the Democrat-controlled Senate, which is not able to take up a clean debt limit bill.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday that his talks with President Joe Biden have yielded “progress;” however, they have yet to strike a deal.

“We’re going to have caps … We’re debating about how long it could be,” McCarthy told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday, explaining that he has asked for ten years of spending caps.

While the speaker and the president have yet to strike a compromise, House Democrats have vented that they believe the White House is losing the messaging war against McCarthy.

“I’ve never seen such a massive, surprising and consequential potential failure. We’ll see where this comes out, but by definition we’re only measuring success on how much we lost,” one Democrat said.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) said, “It’s frustrating.” He added that the speaker “feels free to negotiate in public, and that’s not really a productive way to try to come to a conclusion.”

“This is not a negotiation exercise. This is a concession exercise,” one Democrat said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about the dangers of not tackling the deficit:

