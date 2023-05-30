Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Vote ‘No’ on Debt Ceiling Deal 

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told reporters on Tuesday that she will vote against the bill to lift the debt ceiling.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden reached an agreement on raising the debt ceiling over the weekend.

However, Ocasio-Cortez said she would vote “no” on the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“Rep. @AOC (D-NY) tells me and @reesejgorman that she’s a no on the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” Punchbowl News’s Brendan Pedersen reported. “Says she doesn’t know about other progressives.”

The House is expected to bring the bill to the floor for a vote on Wednesday, with Republican leaders reportedly confident a majority of the House GOP will support the bill.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act would reduce the U.S. government’s debt by $1.5 trillion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

As Breitbart News detailed:

In a letter to Rep. McCarthy (R-CA), CBO director Phillip Schwagel said the agency projected the deal’s caps on discretionary spending in 2024 and 2025 would reduce outlays by $1.3 trillion over the next 1o years. Mandatory spending would fall by $10 billion. Revenues are projected to fall by $2 billion due to cuts to funding for enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service. Interest on the public debt would decline by $188 billion.

The CBO projects that cuts to the IRS budget would decrease spending by $1.4 trillion while decreasing revenue by $2.3 trillion over the decade. The result is a net increase in the deficit of $900 billion during the 2023 through 2033 period.

Fellow far-left squad member Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) told reporters she is “leaning no,” on the bill.

“As somebody who was a food stamp recipient, there is absolutely no way I can see myself green lighting something that will take food from people’s mouths,” Bush said.

