McCarthy, Biden Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement in Principle

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden have come to an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, McCarthy announced Saturday night.

The tentative agreement, which includes raising the debt ceiling through the next two years in exchange for some of Republicans’ desired spending cuts and other concessions, comes after days of tense negotiations.

McCarthy said in a brief press conference that while they still have to spend the evening ironing out details and that text of the bill will come Sunday, he said he believes the agreement is “worthy of the American people.”

Republicans are poised to deliver big, consequential change in Washington. Soon, we will vote for a responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks Biden's new tax schemes, & much, much more https://t.co/TQ7CblFsaM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 28, 2023

“It has historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, rein in government overreach. There are no new taxes, no new government programs,” McCarthy said.

He noted that he expects Congress members, most of whom have left Washington for Memorial Day weekend and recess, to return Wednesday to vote on the bill package, a timeline that indicates McCarthy is following House rules of allowing lawmakers a full three days to review the text.

McCarthy spoke just ahead of a call with Republican members during which he was expected to brief them on provisions of the bill package, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The deal between McCarthy and the president comes a day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the U.S. would run out of cash to meet all of its financial obligations on June 5 and that failure to address the debt limit before then would have catastrophic economic consequences.

This story is developing.