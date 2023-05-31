“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34,” he continued, asserting that McEnany “knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll.”

“The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!” he exclaimed:

McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary and now cohosts Fox News’s Outnumbered, reportedly made the remark on polling while speaking to Jesse Watters on Tuesday night, asserting that the DeSantis campaign would argue that it has “closed the gap by nine points since we announced in Iowa.”

However, recent polling finds Trump continuing to dominate in the Hawkeye State. May Emerson College Polling data, for example, actually has Trump up in the Hawkeye State by 42 points.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey, taken among 442 Iowa Republican caucus goers, found Trump leading the Republican primary field with overwhelming majority support — 62 percent. No other candidate comes remotely close. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who formally jumped into the race on Wednesday, came in a distant second, 42 points behind, with 20 percent support. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tied for third place, having five percent support each, followed by Sen. Tim Scott with three percent. Notably, Scott formally jumped into the presidential race on Monday.

Nevertheless, McEnany reportedly stated that Trump is still “hugely ahead” of DeSantis.

Trump’s remark comes as DeSantis is blitzing the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, visiting Iowa again on Saturday for Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) Roast & Ride fundraiser.