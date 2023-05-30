Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is kicking off what his campaign has labeled “Our Great American Comeback Tour” in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday and attending Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) Roast & Ride fundraiser later this week while visiting the early voting states of New Hampshire and South Carolina as well.

DeSantis is kicking off his first official campaign rally in Des Moines on Tuesday evening. He is also expected to visit Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella, and Cedar Rapids, before heading to New Hampshire’s Laconia, Rochester, Salem, and Manchester as well as South Carolina’s Beaufort, Lexington, and Greenville in the following days.

But according to his campaign, DeSantis will travel back to Iowa on Saturday to join some of his competitors at Ernst’s Roast & Ride fundraiser on Saturday.

Other presidential candidate attendees will include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“I’m delighted to be joining Senator Ernst in Des Moines. As military veterans, Joni and I both understand the importance of supporting those who have served our nation — and I’m excited to get the chance to do just that at the annual Roast & Ride,” DeSantis said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“Over the past few months, Casey and I have had the pleasure of getting to know hard-working patriots across the great state of Iowa. Florida and Iowa have led the way in the fight for our way of life — and I’m running for president to take that fight to the White House,” DeSantis continued, identifying his mission as “building a movement to restore America.”

Ernst also expressed enthusiasm on DeSantis’s participation.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ron DeSantis as a special guest to Roast & Ride this year!” Ernst said, according to Fox News. “Despite Democrats ditching Iowa, Republicans are fired up for 2024 as we host the FIRST in the nation caucus.”

“This year’s Roast & Ride will be my biggest yet — with eight exciting special guests — making it the can’t miss event of 2023!” she added.

This year’s event takes place June 3 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It kicks off with a motorcycle ride which benefits a veterans’ charity, followed by speakers and food at the fairgrounds.

Notably, the latest Emerson College Polling data examining the race in Iowa shows former President Donald Trump up 42 points in the Hawkeye State.