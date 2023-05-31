Nevada Republican Governor Signs Bill Shielding Out-of-State Abortionists

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo — a Republican — signed a bill into law on Tuesday that protects out-of-state abortion seekers and abortionists from prosecution in the state, “regardless of other states’ policies,” the Nevada Independent reported.

“Lombardo’s signature on the bill marks the first significant stance he has taken on abortion access after his position on abortion shifted throughout the election cycle,” according to the report. “Previously, Lombardo had signaled he would sign the measure as long as it was a ‘clean bill’ that only focused on preventing state agencies from cooperating with other states wanting to prosecute someone for receiving reproductive care in Nevada.”

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro introduced measure SB131, which ultimately codifies an executive order issued by ousted Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

Today, #SB131 was signed by Governor Lombardo. I want thank him for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won't participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights. #nvleg pic.twitter.com/7gMxCazFix — Nicole Cannizzaro (@Nicole4Nevada) May 30, 2023

Cannizzaro thanked Lombardo in a tweet “for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won’t participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights.”

Lombardo spokesperson Elizabeth Ray told the publication that the Republican governor had “made a campaign commitment to sign a law ensuring that Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state.”

Nevadans notably codified abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy through a ballot measure in 1990, meaning it could only be overturned by a direct vote from the people.

