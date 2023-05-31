George Soros’ son, Democrat megadonor Alex Soros, reportedly visited the White House at least 17 times since President Joe Biden assumed office.

White House visitor logs show Alex Soros, chair of his father’s far-left Open Society Foundations, maintains a high degree of influence with the Biden administration. Over the course of more than two years, Alex Soros visited the White House at least 17 times, according to visitor logs obtained by Fox News:

Alex’s most recent visits include three meetings between February 8th and 10th, records released Tuesday show. The visitor logs list Jon Finer, the principal deputy national security adviser; Jordan Finkelstein, special assistant to the president and the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Mariana Adame, the adviser to the counselor of the president, as the individuals who greeted Alex. It remains unclear precisely who Alex may have met with for the sessions, as the records can contain White House staff who book appointments, meet the guests and take them to other personnel. … The three most recent visits come on the heels of his 14 prior visits to the White House. And while the younger Soros has taken advantage of the Biden connections, he’s also maintained close contact with Democratic lawmakers, which he often boasts about and posts on social media.

NEW: George Soros' son has visited the White House at least 17 times since Biden took office, records show Reporting from @JoeSchoffstall and me https://t.co/PVWXNludol — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) May 31, 2023

It is unknown with whom Alex met during the White House visits. White House visitor logs only show who books the meetings and takes them to White House personnel, Fox News reported.

The Soros family is an influential Democrat donor. During the 2022 midterm elections, George Soros reportedly fueled Democrats with $125 million through a super PAC. Since 2018, Alex Soros Donated $6 million to left-wing political coffers, including a $2 million donation to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Senate PAC. In 2020, Alex Soros donated $700 to President Joe Biden’s political fund.

WATCH: DeSantis Suspends “Soros-Backed” Prosecutor “Effective Immediately”:

Governor Ron DeSantis / Facebook

According to Breitbart News’ Joel B. Pollak, in recent years, George Soros spent time and money on local races for prosecutors and used funds to elect “progressives” who back “criminal justice reform” and support the Black Lives Matter movement:

The rise of these Soros-backed prosecutors has coincided with a massive surge in murder and crime in many Democrat-run cities, including many where these prosecutors have implemented radical policies toward policing and incarceration.

The Open Society Foundations website claims it supports people and groups all over the world that fight for “freedom of expression, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.