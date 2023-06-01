Trump Expresses Sympathy After Biden’s Fall: ‘Well I Hope He Wasn’t Hurt’

Former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail in Iowa Thursday expressed sympathy for President Joe Biden upon learning that he fell after delivering the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy.

“He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn’t hurt. I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said after being told. He then recalled his own concerns of falling after the delivering a commencement speech at the West Point in 2021.

“You gotta be careful about that. You gotta be careful about that, because you don’t want that. Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp,” he said, referring to his own walk down a ramp at West Point:

That was the best speech I think I’ve ever made, and it was pouring rain and it was horrible and cold and windy and they have a ramp that’s pure like an ice skating rink, and it was like 25 feet long, and I’m talking to the general — he has boots on, you know, big combat boots and they’re rubber soles — I have nice leather [shoes], and I say, ‘You know what general, if I grab you, you just get ready because I got this stupid ramp that someone put up and there’s no stairs,’ and so I tip-toed down and I suffered for that.

“If he fell, that’s too bad,” he added. “That’s a bad place to fall, when you’re making a — I think it was at the Air Force Academy. That’s not inspiring.”

NEW: Trump responds to Biden's fall at Air Force Academy graduation: "I hope he wasn't hurt. I hope he wasn't hurt. […] You don't want that. Even if you have to tip-toe down a ramp, you gotta tip-toe…" pic.twitter.com/YYkn67EBNR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2023

The New York Times published a piece questioning Trump’s health after that incident, which described him as “hesitantly descending the ramp one step at a time.”

And Biden himself mocked Trump, saying, “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.”

FLASHBACK -> Biden mocks Trump's ramp walk at West Point and claims he's stronger: "Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on." pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

