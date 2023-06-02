Former Vice President Mike Pence will face no criminal charges in relation to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home earlier this year, according to a letter seen by NBC News.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had its own national security division formally inform Pence’s attorney Thursday it had closed the case and based on the “results” of that probe, no charges will be filed, the NBC News story details.

The department declined to comment but a DOJ official confirmed to the outlet the missive had been sent.

As Breitbart News reported, the matter first came to public attention when “a small number” of classified documents were found at Pence’s home in Carmel, Indiana, in January.

Pence said he takes “full responsibility” for the classified documents found at his Indiana home. https://t.co/p0zVV05lHu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 28, 2023

Pence’s lawyer alerted the National Archives to the matter.

The FBI later conducted a five-hour voluntary search of Pence’s home, and uncovered another classified document.

The DOJ was subsequently notified by the National Archives. The FBI and Justice Department launched an investigation into the documents and how they were taken to Indiana.

Pence’s home in Washington, DC, was also reportedly searched and no classified documents were found.

The Justice Department searched the offices of former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, on Friday to look for more classified documents, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/tAfow8e07f — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 18, 2023

Pence later acknowledged “mistakes were made” with the classified documents and took responsibility for them ending up at his home. He also subsequently pledged to “fully cooperate” with any FBI investigation.

A Pence adviser told NBC the former vice president and his team are pleased but not surprised by the investigation’s conclusion.

Beyond Pence, two DOJ special counsels are continuing to investigate the handling of classified documents by both Trump and Biden.

The announcement clearing Pence is fortuitous timing as he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign next week in Iowa in a race pitting him against his old boss.