Poll: Donald Trump Has Dominant Lead in Nevada

Former President Donald Trump has a dominant lead among Nevada Republicans, a recent survey from American Greatness found.

The survey showed Trump leading the Republican primary field by 32 points, with 53 percent of the vote. DeSantis fell into a distant second place with 21 percent support. This survey is particularly notable, given that it was taken after DeSantis formally announced his presidential bid.

No other potential candidate comes remotely close. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received just three percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with two percent support each.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to jump into the presidential race next week, garnered one percent support. Seventeen percent of those surveyed chose “other.”

Trump leads DeSantis among Nevada Republicans in more than one way as well, as 64 percent said they believe Trump is the “best to improve our economy,” compared to 11 percent who said the same of DeSantis.

Further, 49 percent said Trump is the “strongest to oppose far-left progressives” compared to 22 percent who said the same of DeSantis. Trump also has an edge among those who believe he better “cares about needs and concerns of people like me.” Only 17 percent said the same of DeSantis.

Trump also takes the edge among Republicans who believe he has the best chance to defeat Biden — 39 percent to the Florida governor’s 29 percent.

The survey was taken May 30 – June 1, 2023, among 500 likely Nevada Republican primary voters. It has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error and coincides with several other state-level surveys showing Trump as the dominant leader in the pack.

Recent Emerson College Polling data showed Trump leading the Iowa caucus, for example, by 42 points:

🚨 IOWA 2024: Emerson College (A-) PRES:

(R) Trump: 49% (+11)

(D) Biden: 38% (R) DeSantis: 45% (+7)

(D) Biden: 38% GOP PRES:

Trump — 62% (+42)

DeSantis — 20%

Pence — 5%

Haley — 5%

T. Scott — 3%

Ramaswamy — 2%

Sununu — 1%

Hutchinson — 1%https://t.co/1rTiaaimdn pic.twitter.com/gW4hk83hJn — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2023

Similarly, a National Research Inc. poll found Trump 19 points ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire. Notably, DeSantis visited New Hampshire on Thursday, where he found himself in a viral spat with a reporter over accusations of him refusing to take questions from voters during an event, as Breitbart News detailed: