Illegal Alien from China Indicted for Crossing Border Allegedly with Child Porn

An illegal alien from China has been indicted after crossing the United States-Mexico border allegedly with child pornography on his cellphone, according to federal prosecutors.

Tong Sun, a 45-year-old illegal alien from China, was arrested and charged after federal prosecutors said he crossed illegally into the U.S. via the southern border and was found with child pornography on his phone by Border Patrol agents.

This week, a federal grand jury issued a one-count indictment against Sun and he is expected to make his initial appearance before a federal judge sometime in the near future.

Sun first crossed the border at the beginning of May just as President Joe Biden’s administration lifted Title 42, one of the few remaining border controls that remained until May 11.

Just a few days before officially lifting Title 42, Border Patrol agents searched Sun’s phone and allege that it contained videos of children in pornographic depictions. In one particular three-minute video, a girl as young as five years old was the subject.

Sun now faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

