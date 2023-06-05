Democrats Use Drag Queen to Rally 2024 Voters

Democrats joined with a female impersonator at a public “Pride Party” to rally far-left progressive voters for Arizona’s upcoming elections.

“It’s not too late to register for the next election and turn the tide” against the GOP, said Richard Stevens, who uses the “drag queen” stage name of Barbra Seville. He continued:

It’s insane. It’s insane. Over 500 laws [to curb transgenderism] have been introduced across the country … If we could just elect one more person with views and opinions and commitments to us, like some other people do, we can call the shots and we can protect LGBTQU. We can protect trans people, we can protect people of color, we can make housing a priority, we can tackle things like guns in schools. But we can’t do it unless you all get involved and registered to vote.

His anger was directed at Republican legislators in roughly 20 states who have enacted many policies over the last year to protect children.

These very popular laws protect children from transgenderist advocates, shield them in sports from opposite-sex cheaters, and guard children from the harmful and irreversible medical procedures touted by Democrat-affiliated transgender groups.

Drag Queen, Barbra Seville at Tempe AZ’s 1st Pride Party calls for majority people of HIS VIEWS to CALL THE SHOTS in AZ Senate & US Congress Gay Vice Tempe Mayor Jennifer Adams' calls for political recruits All on same stage as their rapper rapping about GAY/ANAL SEX to INFANTS pic.twitter.com/T41Zq9E5bf — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

However, the centrist pushback against the far-left Democrats is being aided by the growing number of leave-us-alone gays and lesbians who are protesting the pro-transgender evangelization of K-12 children.

In Tempe, Arizona, the Democrats’ political rally also featured a rapper who sang raunchy songs as well as the lesbian vice-mayor of Tempe, Jennifer Adams. She said:

Don’t get mad, get elected! … The city of Tempe has gotten a perfect rating score from [pro-transgender] HRC [Human Rights Campaign group] for the last 10 years. Perfect! 100 percent! We don’t just talk the talk, we walk the walk and it’s proven every single year when we get that 100 percent award.

The HRC rates companies to see which companies use their HR staff to impose their HRC’s agenda on their workforces.

The invited entertainment matched the political message, even though the event was billed as an “all ages” event.

This is the LGBTQ rapper REALXMAN rapping about GAY/ANAL SEX to INFANTS that the city of Tempe approved His IG promotes the belief that members of the LGBTQ community are Divine Beings and should be revered as such Watch: https://t.co/bwLdqEDwsF Event Details:… pic.twitter.com/aSum3KNYR9 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

But the Tempe event was tame compared to a recent parade in West Hollywood.