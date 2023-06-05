Poll: 10% of Republicans Believe It Is ‘Very Likely’ DeSantis Emerges as GOP Nominee

Ten percent of Republicans believe it is “very likely” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerges as the GOP nominee for president, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

Overall, the survey found 49 percent having an at least “somewhat” favorable view of the governor, who formally jumped into the presidential race nearly two weeks ago after months of speculation.

Republicans tend to have a favorable view of the governor, as 37 have a “very” favorable view, while 33 percent have a “somewhat” favorable view. Notably, independents tend to view him unfavorably. Forty-eight percent have at least a somewhat unfavorable view, compared to 42 percent who have an at least somewhat favorable view.

When asked how likely it is that DeSantis will win the nomination, there was no clear majority among all those surveyed. Twelve percent said it is “very likely” DeSantis will win the nomination, followed by 36 percent who said it is “somewhat” likely, 27 percent who said it is “not very likely,” and 15 percent who said it is “not at all likely.”

Among Republicans, just ten percent expressed the highest form of confidence, asserting it is “very likely” DeSantis will win the GOP nomination. Another 44 percent said it is “somewhat” likely, while over a quarter, 26 percent, said it is “not very likely.” Thirteen percent said it is “not at all likely.”

Only 10% of Republicans think it is Very Likely DeSantis will win the Republican nomination at this point. Though 54% say it is at least somewhat likely. https://t.co/vuA7Vo0SJz pic.twitter.com/OWxepftwlk — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2023

Sixteen percent of Democrats and eight percent of independents also said it is “very” likely.

Despite that, the same survey found former President Donald Trump edging out DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup among all respondents, 34 percent to 33 percent. Among Republicans specifically, Trump nearly leads 2-1, 58 percent to the governor’s 30 percent.

The survey was taken May 30-June 1, among 1,012 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It comes on the heels of a recent LX News/YouGov survey which found a majority of Republicans expressing the belief that Trump has a better chance to win the 2024 general election than DeSantis.

As Breitbart News reported:

Most Republicans, 59 percent, believe Trump has the best chance of winning the presidential election, followed by 27 percent who believe DeSantis has the best chance and 13 percent who remain unsure. A plurality of independents, 34 percent, also believe Trump has the best chance, while 23 percent said DeSantis. A plurality of independents, 43 percent, remain unsure. … Among all respondents, Trump has the edge, as 39 percent said he has the best chance to win, while 28 percent said the same of the Florida governor. Thirty-three percent remain unsure.

Notably, the Rasmussen Reports survey showed DeSantis and President Biden tied at 44 percent in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

RELATED: DeSantis Vows to Fire FBI Director Wray Day One: “It’s About Time to Impose Our Will” on Deep State:

C-SPAN