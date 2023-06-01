Poll: Majority Republicans Believe Trump Has Better Chance to Win 2024 Election than DeSantis

A majority of Republicans believe former President Donald Trump has a better chance to win the 2024 general election than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a recent LX News/YouGov poll found.

The survey asked respondents, “Which of these two Republicans do you think has the best chance of winning the 2024 general election for president,” giving them the option of Trump or DeSantis.

Most Republicans, 59 percent, believe Trump has the best chance of winning the presidential election, followed by 27 percent who believe DeSantis has the best chance and 13 percent who remain unsure.

A plurality of independents, 34 percent, also believe Trump has the best chance, while 23 percent said DeSantis. A plurality of independents, 43 percent, remain unsure.

Notably, over-one third of Democrats, 35 percent, believe DeSantis has a better chance than Trump, compared to 27 percent who believe Trump has the better chance. Thirty eight percent remain unsure.

Among all respondents, Trump has the edge, as 39 percent said he has the best chance to win, while 28 percent said the same of the Florida governor. Thirty-three percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken May 17-19, 2023, among 1,000 U.S. adult citizens. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It coincides with two other recent surveys which reflected similar sentiments, showing Republicans remaining more confident in Trump’s ability to win in 2024 over DeSantis. However, these were taken prior to DeSantis formally jumping into the presidential race.

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov, for example, found 58 percent of Republicans expressing the most confidence in Trump defeating Biden, compared to 27 percent who said the same of DeSantis.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Notably, Trump has the edge among independents and Democrats as well, as 32 percent of independents chose Trump, compared to 27 percent who chose DeSantis. However, 41 percent remain unsure. Thirty-one percent of Democrats also chose Trump as the individual who they believe had a better chance of winning, compared to 29 percent who said DeSantis. Forty percent of Democrats also remain uncertain.

Further, a Monmouth University poll released this week also found most Republicans identifying Trump as the “strongest nominee” to challenge Biden — 63 percent.