55th Anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy Assassination by Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan

Monday marked the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles by an anti-Israel Palestinian named Sirhan Sirhan, who murdered the candidate on the first anniversary of the Six-Day War.

Kennedy had just won the Democratic Party presidential primary in California, and was on a path to secure the party’s nomination for the presidency in 1968, which many historians believe he would likely have won.

The younger brother of President John F. Kennedy, who was also assassinated, Robert F. Kennedy had served as U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator from New York. He ran on his opposition to the Vietnam War.

Along the way, Kennedy put together a seemingly unlikely coalition of urban black voters and conservative rural and working-class white voters — the elusive alignment later sought by Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Sirhan “may have been America’s first Middle Eastern lone-wolf terrorist,” the left-wing Israeli daily Ha’aretz wrote in 2018. Born in Jerusalem, Sirhan hated Kennedy for the latter’s vocal support for the State of Israel.

Denied parole over a dozen times, Sirhan remains in prison in California. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was 14 years old at the time of his father’s death, is running for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2024.

Kennedy did not mark the anniversary of the assassination; he is running as his own man, though pundits on the left and the right have recalled his father’s legacy in reflecting on Kennedy’s prospects for the campaign.

The Six-Day War was a defensive war in which Israel faced attack from Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. Israel launched a preemptive strike on Egypt but only took over eastern Jerusalem after being attacked by Jordan.

