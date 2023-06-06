President Joe Biden blamed Russia for the attack of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline last September, despite his administration receiving intelligence three months earlier that Ukrainian forces planned to conduct such an attack.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, based on Pentagon documents allegedly leaked onto Discord, that a European nation briefed the Biden administration that “the Ukrainian military had planned a covert attack on the undersea network using a small team of divers who reported directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.”

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. had intelligence of detailed Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream pipeline, months before the bombing. https://t.co/WojFokfga9 By me and @smekhennet — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) June 6, 2023

The Post reported, “Details about the plan, which have not been previously reported, were collected by a European intelligence service and shared with the CIA in June 2022. They provide some of the most specific evidence to date linking the government of Ukraine to the eventual attack in the Baltic Sea, which U.S. and Western officials have called a brazen and dangerous act of sabotage on Europe’s energy infrastructure.”

WATCH: Danish Military Captures Europe-Russia Nord Stream Pipeline “Leaks” ERUPTING in Baltic Sea:

Helikopter Wing / Danish Defence

Despite being briefed this in June 2022, Biden had said on September 30, 2022:

Let me say this: It was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies. We’ll work with our allies to get to the bottom of exactly what, precisely what happened. At my direction I’ve already begun to help our allies enhance the protection of this critical infrastructure. And at the appropriate moment when things calm down, we’re gonna send the divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet, exactly, but just don’t listen to what Putin’s saying, because what he’s saying we know is not true.

Biden’s comments suggests that he either did not receive word of the briefing — alarming given he is president and his policy of supporting Ukraine for “as long as it takes” — or that he knew of the intelligence and may have deliberately misled Americans.

The White House did not answer detailed questions from the Post.

Despite pledging to get to the bottom of it, the Biden administration and Western allies have seemed reticent to find out what actually happened.

The Post reported that the Biden administration now privately concedes there is no evidence linking Russia to the pipeline bombing and has deflected questions about who might be responsible.

In addition, the paper reported that European officials in several countries have quietly suggested that Ukraine was behind the attack, but resisted publicly saying so over fears that blaming Kyiv could fracture the alliance against Russia.

“At gatherings of European and NATO policymakers, officials have settled into a rhythm as one senior European diplomat said recently, ‘Don’t talk about Nord Stream,'” the outlet reported.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.