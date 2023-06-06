Donald Trump Accurately Predicted Merger of PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Former President Donald Trump correctly predicted the merger between the PGA Tour and rival LIV Golf last year.

Tuesday morning, breaking news struck the golf world: The PGA Tour will merge with LIV Golf, a tour backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

But apparently, the stunning news did not surprise Trump. The former president predicted the merger on Truth Social in July 2022.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump said. “If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place.”

Sure enough, it appears LIV Golf players, who received massive signing bonuses, will keep their money and rejoin their PGA Tour colleagues, many of whom decided to forgo the LIV Golf tour because they refused to take so-called “blood money.”

After the news, Trump took a victory lap on Truth Social.

“GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!,” he said. “Isn’t that what you want for President, somebody that can predict the future? This seems to be the hot story, but it was my great honor to help. A merger like no other!”