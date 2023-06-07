Former President Donald Trump denied reports that U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors informed him he is facing an imminent indictment stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents.

On Wednesday, Just the News’s John Solomon reported that federal prosecutors notified Trump that “He is a criminal target and likely to be indicted imminently in a probe into alleged classified documents.”

However, Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that Solomon’s report was “not true.”

“Trump tells me minutes ago he has NOT been told he’s getting indicted, when contacted. ‘It’s not true,’ he said, adding again he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Haberman tweeted.

“When I asked if he had been told he’s a target, he demurred, saying he doesn’t talk directly to prosecutors,” she added.

When I asked if he had been told he’s a target, he demurred, saying he doesn’t talk directly to prosecutors. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2023

Trump then publicly stated on Truth Social that no federal prosecutors had informed him of an imminent indictment.

Trump accused the special counsel’s case of being another example of election interference and urged congressional Republicans to prioritize this issue.

Trump wrote:

No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, the “No Collusion” Mueller Report, Impeachment HOAX #1, Impeachment HOAX #2, the PERFECT Ukraine phone call, and various other SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS. A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!

On Monday, Trump issued a similar statement maintaining his innocence while drawing attention to President Joe Biden and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s handling of documents.

Trump said:

HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED. ALSO, PRESIDENT CLINTON HAD DOCUMENTS, AND WON IN COURT. CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS, MANY CLASSIFIED, AND WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP – THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!

Solomon’s report relied on anonymous sources “directly familiar” with Special Counsel Smith’s investigation who told him the DOJ “declined to delay charges to give time to investigate allegations of witness tampering submitted by the former president’s legal team.”

Trump would be the first American president, prior or sitting, to be indicted in federal court if it occurs. Solomon’s report added that Trump’s lawyers “have prepared a robust defense based on months of legal research, anticipating Smith might pursue charges.”

Trump also posted a quote from Solomon’s article to Truth Social that seemed to affirm Trump’s authority to declassify any documents, as he has claimed is the case with the documents at the center of Smith’s investigation.

“‘An American Bar Association report in 2022 seemed to agree with Trump’s assertion that ‘guidelines support his contention that presidents have broad authority to formally declassify,’” Trump posted.

