White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed the Canadian wildfires, causing record poor air quality in many locations throughout the northeast, are the result of the “climate crisis.”

Since Monday, winds brought poor air quality from Canadian wildfires into the northeast. “As of Wednesday, Canada was on track to experience its worst wildfire season ever, with officials reporting more than 400 active fires, with more than 240 listed as ‘out of control'” the Washington Post reported.

#HappeningNow Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “Climate Change a top priority” in light of Code Red air quality conditions in NE from Canadian wildfires. Biden to meet with EU Sec Gen Jens Stoltenberg Monday.@OANN pic.twitter.com/xrUmQ1JDec — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) June 7, 2023

The air is so thick with hazardous particles that places as far away as Florida felt the effects, turning the skies gray and orange. Breitbart News reported some areas, including Long Island, New York City Metro, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York, are under an air quality health advisory.

The record air quality will remain poor until the winds shift in a northern direction, which could occur as late as Friday.

Jean-Pierre, acknowledging she is not an expert on climate, took the rare event as an opportunity to push Biden’s legislative agenda of so-called climate initiatives.

“[It’s] yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities,” Jean-Pierre said during the White House press briefing. “The west coast has dealt with this for some time.”

“So, this is not uncommon, sadly. It’s only getting worse,” the continued. “But this is why the president has made climate change a priority. This is why he has taken these aggressive actions.”

“But again, I’m not an expert. But clearly, as we have seen over the last couple of decades climate change has been a real problem. It is the science that shows us that,” she claimed.

The Eastern US and Central Canada are suffering through one of their worst wildfire smoke events in recorded history. New York City and Toronto have among the top 7 worst air qualities of any major city on Earth. pic.twitter.com/xt3JpyI7XB — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) June 6, 2023

NEW YORK CITY: Prepare for air qualities WORSE than yesterday. Likely in the code red to code purple category. A wall of dense wildfire smoke will arrive by noon. — Visibilities below 3 miles

— You’ll taste the smoke

— Your eyes will sting EVERYONE should avoid the outdoors. pic.twitter.com/JrEce3vLFV — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) June 7, 2023

LIVE UPDATES: Canadian wildfire smoke blankets Eastern U.S. • 98 million in 18 states under air quality alerts • NYC and Detroit rank second, third for worst air quality worldwide • NYC’s fine particulate matter concentration 14.5x over WHO guideline https://t.co/tRGSasZ8gi pic.twitter.com/cpBeOMuVSD — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 7, 2023

