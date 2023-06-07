Jean-Pierre Claims ‘Climate Crisis’ Causing Record Poor Northeast Air Quality

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Wendell Husebø

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed the Canadian wildfires, causing record poor air quality in many locations throughout the northeast, are the result of the “climate crisis.”

Since Monday, winds brought poor air quality from Canadian wildfires into the northeast. “As of Wednesday, Canada was on track to experience its worst wildfire season ever, with officials reporting more than 400 active fires, with more than 240 listed as ‘out of control'” the Washington Post reported.

The air is so thick with hazardous particles that places as far away as Florida felt the effects, turning the skies gray and orange. Breitbart News reported some areas, including Long Island, New York City Metro, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York, are under an air quality health advisory.

The record air quality will remain poor until the winds shift in a northern direction, which could occur as late as Friday.

RELATED: Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre on False Claims About Republicans and Defund:

The White House / Facebook

Jean-Pierre, acknowledging she is not an expert on climate, took the rare event as an opportunity to push Biden’s legislative agenda of so-called climate initiatives.

“[It’s] yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities,” Jean-Pierre said during the White House press briefing. “The west coast has dealt with this for some time.”

“So, this is not uncommon, sadly. It’s only getting worse,” the continued. “But this is why the president has made climate change a priority. This is why he has taken these aggressive actions.”

“But again, I’m not an expert. But clearly, as we have seen over the last couple of decades climate change has been a real problem. It is the science that shows us that,” she claimed.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.