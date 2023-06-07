RFK Jr: Border Hospitals Packed with Pregnant Migrants, Forcing American Women to Delay Deliveries

Hospitals along the United States-Mexico border are so packed with pregnant migrant women that American women are being forced to delay their scheduled deliveries, Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, Kennedy visited the southern border to bring awareness to the issue of illegal immigration, which has skyrocketed under President Joe Biden.

Kennedy said the illegal immigration problem under Biden is so straining for American border towns and beyond, pregnant American women are having to delay their scheduled deliveries so that pregnant migrant women can be readily cared for at their local hospitals.

“Moms occupied 32 of 36 beds in Yuma hospital maternity ward so that local moms had to delay induced pregnancies for two weeks,” Kennedy wrote in a Twitter post.

At 2 am this morning, I visited the border outside of Yuma, Arizona where thousands of migrants are crossing the border each week. You have to see it with your own eyes. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/Fbl4mPr44A — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 6, 2023

“Unfortunately, the Biden administration has let its relationship with Mexico and the Central American countries deteriorate, and we need cooperative agreements with all of them to stop the flow of immigration,” Kennedy told Breitbart News.

Such cooperative agreements with Central America, supported by Kennedy, were imposed by the former Trump administration, but Biden canceled all of them after taking office.

In February, Dr. Robert Trenschel of the Yuma Regional Medical Center detailed how in just one year, local taxpayers were left with $26 million in unpaid medical bills from border crossers and illegal aliens who showed up to the hospital needing care.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found in research published months ago that illegal immigration costs the nation’s hospital systems at least $23 billion annually. Roughly $8.2 billion of uncompensated medical care for illegal aliens is charged to taxpayers every year.

From February 2021 to mid-April 2023, Biden has welcomed about five million border crossers and illegal aliens to the U.S. — millions of whom were released directly into American communities by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.