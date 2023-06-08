Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called on Republican presidential candidates to “suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support” after news broke that federal prosecutors have indicted former President Donald Trump.

“Every ‘Republican’ running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don’t, you are part of the problem. Either we have an opposition party or we don’t,” Kirk tweeted. “GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the opposition.”

Trump revealed on Thursday evening that U.S. Department of Justice attorneys told his legal team Trump was indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of White House documents.

Trump will have to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday afternoon to start the federal criminal proceedings against him.

“Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,” Trump posted, adding:

I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN.

“Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.