J.D. Vance: Biden ‘Using the Justice System to Preemptively Steal the 2024 Election’

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) described the most recent indictment of former President Donald Trump as a “moral and constitutional joke,” blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland as a “disgrace” and asserting that President Biden is “using the justice system to preemptively steal the 2024 election.”

“The former president will be indicted for ‘mishandling’ his own government’s classified info. Yet everyone agrees the president has the authority to declassify anything,” Vance said.

“This is a moral and constitutional joke. Merrick Garland has disgraced this country,” the senator continued, asserting that “Biden is attacking his most likely 2024 opponent.”

“He’s using the justice system to preemptively steal the 2024 election. This is what’s happening, plain and simple,” he added.

Biden is attacking his most likely 2024 opponent. He’s using the justice system to preemptively steal the 2024 election. This is what’s happening, plain and simple. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 9, 2023

Vance’s remarks follow Trump revealing on Truth Social that U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors notified his attorneys of the indictment, associated with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House documents.

Trump wrote in part:

The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

“I am an innocent man,” Trump said. “The Biden administration is totally corrupt.”

The GOP frontrunner concluded that these actions are those of “election interference” and described them as a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”