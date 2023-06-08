J.D. Vance Knocks DeSantis Campaign: ‘Unacceptable’ to Smear Trump with Fake AI Images

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) on Thursday knocked the DeSantis campaign after it came under fire for sharing a video criticizing former President Donald Trump’s handling of Dr. Anthony Fauci, using what appear to be AI-generated images of Trump fondly hugging the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) director.

“Smearing Donald Trump with fake AI images is completely unacceptable,” Vance said. “I’m not sharing them, but we’re in a new era. Be even more skeptical of what you see on the internet.”

His remark followed a controversial video shared by the DeSantis War Room on Twitter, which contained the images in question.

“Donald Trump became a household name by FIRING countless people *on television* But when it came to Fauci…” the caption reads, as the video shared by the DeSantis War Room knocks Trump for failing to fire Fauci while he was president.

At one point, the video shows six images of Trump and Fauci. However, three of those images — showing Trump lovingly hugging Fauci in the same way he has adoringly embraced the American flag in the past — appear not to be real, but AI-generated. One of the fake images shows Trump actually kissing Fauci’s cheek.