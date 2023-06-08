Poll: Majority of Voters Say FBI Covered Up Alleged Joe Biden Bribery Doc

A majority of voters believe FBI officials tried to cover up a bureau informant file that allegedly details a $5 million bribery scheme involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President Joe Biden and a foreign national, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Wednesday.

The FBI’s informant file allegedly linked Joe Biden to the family’s business deals in Ukraine, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Tuesday. The FBI file originated from an interview the bureau conducted with an informant, who is reportedly a “highly credible” FBI source with a history dating back to the Barack Obama administration.

The FBI refused to comply with Comer’s subpoena for nearly a month. Eleven hours before the House Oversight Committee planned to assemble to vote on holding FBI Director Wray in Contempt of Congress, the FBI agreed to permit all members of the Oversight Committee to review an unclassified file.

The bureau’s capitulation came on the same day polling revealed that 60 percent of voters believe it is likely that top FBI officials helped cover up any alleged wrongdoing the document might detail by Joe Biden or his family, including 48 percent who believe it is “very likely.”

“Thirty-three percent (33%) don’t believe an FBI cover-up is likely, including 16% who say it is Not At All Likely,” the poll found.

The poll surveyed 999 likely voters from June 4-6 with a +/- three percent margin of error.

The committee stated Wednesday:

After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record that memorializes a confidential human source’s conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people,” the committee added.

