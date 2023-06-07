James Comer: FBI Doc Alleges ‘Business Person from Ukraine’ Sent ‘Substantial Bribe’ to VP Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 20: Vice-President Joe Biden and sons Hunter Biden (L) and Beau Biden walk in the Inaugural Parade January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to be elected President of the …
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

The FBI’s informant file of a $5 million bribery scheme allegedly linked to President Joe Biden concerns the family’s business deals in Ukraine, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Monday.

In May, Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) made bombshell claims after reviewing an FBI FD-1023 form that documented the informant’s allegations of an alleged bribery scheme involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President Joe Biden and a foreign national. Comer disclosed the informant tip is dated June 30, 2020.

“Yes, it is Ukraine,” Comer told The Just the News. “This form 1023 involves a business person from Ukraine, who allegedly sent a bribe, a substantial bribe to then Vice President Joe Biden.”

The Biden family frequently visited Ukraine for its respective business. Then-Vice President Joe Biden served as the Obama administration’s Ukrainian “point person” on U.S. foreign policy. He visited Ukraine six times while serving as vice president.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma in April 2014, two years before Joe Biden stated he forced the firing of Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who investigated the company. Joe Biden approved an official statement about Hunter’s Burisma board position, emails show.

Despite Hunter’s lack of experience in Ukraine or the energy sector, he earned $83,000 per month from the energy company or $1 million per year.

While his son was a member of Burisma’s board, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma. In 2017, Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden left the White House.

According to former Obama White House stenographer Mike McCormick, Joe Biden allegedly promoted U.S. support for Ukraine’s natural gas industry only days after Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board.

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss refuses to allow McCormick to testify before his tax and gun probe into Hunter Biden, McCormick told New York Post. 

