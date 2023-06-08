WATCH: Los Angeles County Paints Trans ‘Progress Pride Flag’ on Lifeguard Towers

LOS ANGELES, California — Los Angeles County has painted the “Progress Pride” flag on two lifeguard towers, adding the transgender pastel colors to the Rainbow flag that was once the ubiquitous symbol of LGBT Pride.

The towers, formerly sky blue, are located at the southern end of Will Rogers State Beach, near the boundary of Santa Monica, north and south of the outflow of Rustic Creek into the ocean. That location is often frequented by LGBTQ sunbathers, particularly on the weekends.

The redecoration is a project of Los Angeles County, according to the artists, who spoke to Breitbart News on location, and it is intended to be permanent.

A lifeguard on the scene told Breitbart News that the original Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower, which is painted in the traditional rainbow flag, will not be changed, as it is considered to have unique historic value.

In the new design, the rainbow is dominated by the transgender portion of the flag — perhaps an unintentional nod to the fact that transgender policies have recently come to dominate public debate about LGBTQ issues.

The redecoration coincides with Pride month, which is being observed with events throughout Los Angeles.

The beach is near the Pacific Coast Highway, and features broad sandy stretches, as well as abundant wildlife. As this reporter took photos, dolphins were visible just beyond the break, and a snowy egret caught a small fish.

